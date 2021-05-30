Sept. 10, 1947—May 28, 2021

CORINTH – Christopher D. Gattie, 73, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 10, 1947 in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Louis and Dorothy Gattie.

Chris attended school in Gloversville.

He met the love of his life, Joyanne Marcotte in 1974 and the couple were married on June 7, 1980 in Corinth. The couple has resided for many years in Corinth.

Chris worked as a self-employed truck driver and diesel mechanic for many years until his retirement.

He helped for many years with the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533.

Chris enjoyed electronics, computers, Ham radios, photography and reading a good book. He also loved fishing, hunting and sharing his views on life. But most of all, he loved his time spent with his family and his dogs.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Charlene Marcotte.