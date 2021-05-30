Sept. 10, 1947—May 28, 2021
CORINTH – Christopher D. Gattie, 73, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Sept. 10, 1947 in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Louis and Dorothy Gattie.
Chris attended school in Gloversville.
He met the love of his life, Joyanne Marcotte in 1974 and the couple were married on June 7, 1980 in Corinth. The couple has resided for many years in Corinth.
Chris worked as a self-employed truck driver and diesel mechanic for many years until his retirement.
He helped for many years with the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533.
Chris enjoyed electronics, computers, Ham radios, photography and reading a good book. He also loved fishing, hunting and sharing his views on life. But most of all, he loved his time spent with his family and his dogs.
Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Charlene Marcotte.
Survivors besides his loving wife of 40 years include five children, Carl Bovee Jr. of Florida, Jeannine Fierro (Joseph) of Corinth, Yvonne Arnold (Michael) of Corinth, Angela Galea (Michael) of Duanesburg, and Denise Denton (Steve) of Corinth; one brother, Jim Gattie of California; 12 grandchildren, Justin, Melissa, Frankie (Shannon), Brianna (Vincent), Jenna (Phil), Jordan, Jason, Derrick (Seanna), Joseph, Kirstyn, Aaron, and Maria; 9 great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Charlotte, Leo Jean, Averly, Finley, Trenton, Tyson, Emma, and Olivia; his father-in-law, Jean Marcotte; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, followed by a celebration of Chris’s life at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. George Siniapkin, and Pam and the other visiting nurses from the Eddy for their kindness and compassionate care given to Chris during his illness and also to our friends and family for your calls, prayers and words of support.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations in Chris’s name to the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533, PO Box 13, Corinth, NY 12822.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.