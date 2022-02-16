Christopher D. Fonda
Oct. 1, 1970—Feb. 12, 2022
CANTON, OH — Christopher D. Fonda, age 51, of Canton, OH, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. He was born in Canandaigua, NY to Charles, Jr. and Patricia (Lilly) Fonda. Christopher was a graduate of Glen Oak High School, Kent State University, Summa Cum Laude in Latin Education, he also attended Ohio State University and Ohio University. He enjoyed teaching, children, painting, music, animals and helping people.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Charles Fonda, Jr; paternal grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Fonda; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Alice Lilly and cousin, Matthew Rozell. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Fonda; stepfather, Mark; girlfriend, Channon Booth and her daughter, Mirren; aunts and uncles: Susan (Richard) Rozell, Donette (Chuck) Jarvis, Nancy (Jim) Purcell, Whitney (Bill) Hay; cousins: Renee, Stacey, Lisa, Kim, Larry, Greg, Kristen, Kelly, Natasha and Nicole.
Family and friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Avenue N., Canton, OH. A private interment will be held for the family at a later date. You may sign the guest book at arnoldfuneralhome.com.
