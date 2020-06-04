× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 25, 1966 — June 1, 2020

FORT EDWARD —Christopher D. Floutin, 54, passed away at home with his loving family by is side on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Born on March 25, 1966, in Hudson, New York, he was the son of Helen (Bleau) Floutin and the late Ralph Sanford.

Christopher attended Chatham High School. For several years, he worked as a painter for North Country Painting in Queensbury.

Christopher loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time camping, fishing and spending time in nature. Christopher was also an avid sports fan, especially the 49ers, the Yankees and watching Jeff Gordon. He also enjoyed sitting down and listening to country music.

Most of all, his family was really important to him.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Jack Springs, Sr., his maternal grandparents, Midor D. Bleau and Grace I. (Decker) Bleau and several aunts and uncles.