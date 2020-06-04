March 25, 1966 — June 1, 2020
FORT EDWARD —Christopher D. Floutin, 54, passed away at home with his loving family by is side on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Born on March 25, 1966, in Hudson, New York, he was the son of Helen (Bleau) Floutin and the late Ralph Sanford.
Christopher attended Chatham High School. For several years, he worked as a painter for North Country Painting in Queensbury.
Christopher loved the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time camping, fishing and spending time in nature. Christopher was also an avid sports fan, especially the 49ers, the Yankees and watching Jeff Gordon. He also enjoyed sitting down and listening to country music.
Most of all, his family was really important to him.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Jack Springs, Sr., his maternal grandparents, Midor D. Bleau and Grace I. (Decker) Bleau and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his mother, Helen E. (Bleau) Floutin of Fort Edward; his sister, Melinda Floutin of South Glens Falls; his brothers, Ralph (Kim) Floutin of Texas and Gary Floutin of Florida; his children, Cameron, Billy, Ashley and Nicole; seven grandchildren; his aunts and uncles, Marge, Bobby, Elva and Jimmy; his girlfriend, Melissa (Mochrie) McIntosh; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the CR Wood Cancer Center 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
