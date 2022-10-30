Christopher Andrew Garuccio

Sept. 25, 1968—Oct. 18, 2022

SALEM, NJ — Christopher A. Garuccio, 54, a former resident of Queensbury, passed away on Oct. 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Kingston, NY on Sept. 25, 1968, son to Andrew and Virginia (Weintraub) Garuccio.

Chris adored his family and “circle” of friends and was close with his mother and father.

His hobbies included geology, travel, geography and music. His love for nature and animals was a constant in his life.

In 1986 he was an Honor Roll graduate of Glens Falls High School, where his passion for the sciences flourished. In 1990, he earned his master’s degree in the disciplines of biology and political science from the University of Buffalo and the College of the Atlantic.

After college, Chris accepted a career position as a teacher of advanced chemistry and physics at Cumberland Regional High School in Bridgeton, NJ. He was a devoted mentor, enjoyed sharing his time and leading his students to their educational successes.

Chris retired in 2014. He followed his dreams of travel, visiting Spain three times and various states throughout America. Chris was a strong advocate for peace, always living as a free-spirited, strong-willed, intelligent and kind man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Christopher was predeceased by his beloved mother, Virginia (Weintraub) Garuccio; father, Andrew Garuccio; aunt, Roberta Garuccio.

He is survived by his sister, Carla A. (Garuccio) Boucher of Bethlehem, NH; niece, Kayla A. (Boucher) Granados and her husband, Jairo, of Watervliet, NY; two great-nephews; and one great-niece; four uncles; three aunts; 10 cousins; brother-in-law, Rodney Boucher; close friends: Chris and Sebastian; and his feline fur babies: Muffy and Gregory.

Friends and family may call at his Celebration of Life, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to: Adirondack Region Cat Adoption Center, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.