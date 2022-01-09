Jan. 2, 1960—Dec. 21, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Christopher A. DiBenedetto, 61, formerly of Clifton Park, NY died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home. Born Jan. 2, 1960 in Rockville Centre, NY he was the son of the late Anthony DiBenedetto and the late Joanne F. (Roscoe) Aldunate.

Chris was employed as a security guard and also employed in the restaurant business. He will be remembered as a loving son.

Survivors include his step-father, Robert G. Aldunate (Barbara) Aldunate of Hernando, Fl.

Interment and services will be in the spring of 2022 at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.