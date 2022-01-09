 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christopher A. DiBenedetto

  • 0
Christopher A. DiBenedetto

Jan. 2, 1960—Dec. 21, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Christopher A. DiBenedetto, 61, formerly of Clifton Park, NY died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home. Born Jan. 2, 1960 in Rockville Centre, NY he was the son of the late Anthony DiBenedetto and the late Joanne F. (Roscoe) Aldunate.

Chris was employed as a security guard and also employed in the restaurant business. He will be remembered as a loving son.

Survivors include his step-father, Robert G. Aldunate (Barbara) Aldunate of Hernando, Fl.

Interment and services will be in the spring of 2022 at St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News