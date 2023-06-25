Sept. 7, 1929—June 21, 2023

HARTFORD/CROPSEYVILLE — Christine S. (Sheldon) Thompson, 93, joined her husband in Heaven and entered the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2023 at the Capstone Center for Rehabilitation in Amsterdam, NY after a brief illness.

Born Sept. 7, 1929 in Hartford, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Huldah (Fraser) Sheldon.

Christine graduated from Hartford Central School. On May 9, 1948, she married the love of her life, Gilman “Burt” Thompson in the Hartford Methodist Church and together they raised their family until his passing in 2014.

Christine and Burt were the owner/operators of Thompson’s IGA in Hartford for many years. Christine was also employed as a cook for the Argyle Variety Store and The Country Spot Restaurant.

Christine had a great faith in the Lord and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in North Granville for many years. She and Burt opened their home to many missionaries from around the world.

After moving to Cropseyville, Christine most recently attended the Rensselaer Open Bible Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved to cook, especially for large family gatherings. Most of all, she loved her family and always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew that Grammy’s cookie jar would always be full.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Christine is predeceased by her siblings: Gordon Sheldon, Mildred Guyette, Carolyn Daly, and Janice Shea, as well as her granddaughter, Susanna Hamilton.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Linda Tatko (Paul), Faye Smith (Robert), and Patricia Hamilton (Glen); her grandchildren: Mark (Paige), Debra (Mike), David (Kristin), Molly (Marcus), Jennifer (Randy), Jason (Cecily), Luke (Ashley), Andrew (Ellie), Peter (Abby), Jon (Ruth), and Micha (Elizabeth); 35 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her siblings: Margaret Pauquette (Ed), and Elinor Burch; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. with her son-in-law, Pastor Glen Hamilton officiating.

Burial will follow the services at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY.

Memorial donations in Christine’s name can be made to the Rensselaer Open Bible Baptist Church, 187 South Road, Cropseyville, NY 12052.

