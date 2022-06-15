Christine M. Rowley

Jan. 23, 1971 - June 8, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Christine M. Rowley, 51, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her home following a courageous battle with leiomyosarcoma. Her children and husband were by her side.

Born Jan. 23, 1971, she was the daughter of James and Rita (Reardon) Flanders.

Christine grew up in South Glens Falls and went to school at St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls, graduating as valedictorian of the last graduating class of that institution in 1989. She graduated from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Sciences in 1996.

Christine worked as a pharmacist for 10 years at Glens Falls Hospital, went on to be a pharmacist at Walmart for two years, and moved on to a pharmacist position with the Hannaford organization. She first worked at the Quaker Road store, and eventually settled into a position at the South Glens Falls branch with a staff, store, and customer base that she loved. She took great pride in both of her educations and profession.

During Christine's nearly three-year illness, she carried herself with a dignity and strength that touched many. She made it to every function she possibly could. While the toll of the disease and treatment began to show physically, her outgoing interactions with everyone remained positive and humorous. She stayed brave and fought right till the end.

Christine was a wonderful, spirited person who cherished family, friends, and good times. Her big smile, infectious laugh and those two dimples will be missed by all that knew them. She enjoyed entertaining/hosting at the home, holidays, parties, barbecues, Sunday dinners, pumpkin carves, card games, pizza night, kids last day of school bashes, and any other excuse to have a get together for food, drink, laughs, and games. Any random Saturday could turn into an event. The Kentucky Derby bash was enjoyed and looked forward to by many. Her humor and knowledge were a welcome part of each, especially when the night settled into a fire and discussions in Thinker's Grove, where any subject was welcome. She very much enjoyed hosting similar events for the kids as well. She was considered a second mom by many of her children's friends.

Her true love was her family, and she made sure everything centered around them. She loved fishing down at the river, afternoons at the track, leisurely days at the pool and making it to every one of her kids' activities that she could. She attended all school programs, field trips, sporting events, and band concerts, and not just going just to watch. Ask anyone who sat near her at a game or ski meet. One of her favorite pastimes were the family vacations, especially the ones to Maine, where they would go a few times a year. She always said Maine was her happy place. She found searching for sand dollars so relaxing and would spend countless hours looking for them. She will be missed by so many.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 22 years, William Rowley, Jr.; her children: Samuel Rowley and Elizabeth Rowley; and her parents, James and Rita Flanders.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A reception at Humbugg's will follow the services and the family wished to invite all of Christine's family and friends to celebrate her life.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.