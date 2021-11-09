Christine M. Beaudin

Nov. 11, 1968—Nov. 4, 2021

In the early morning hours of November 4, 2021, at Albany Medical Center, God welcomed Christene into His Kingdom of Heaven after a cardiac event that occurred at her home the previous day. Chrissy was born in Glens Falls on November 11, 1968, the daughter of Lorraine L. Beaudin, nee Bilodeau, and the late Paul E. Beaudin, Jr.

She was Salutatorian of her Glens Falls High School class, exceling in academics and sports. Her high school basketball team was recently inducted into the Glens Falls High School Hall of Fame, for which Chrissy was very proud.

Like her father, Chrissy was proficient in mathematics. She pursued her Bachelor’s Degree at Siena College and graduated Summa Cum Laude. In her senior year of college she earned an internship at General Electric and was employed there until her death, rising through the ranks to her final position as Senior Payroll and Compensation Leader for Executive Payroll and Benefits. She had many employees working under her supervision and was often tasked with projects beyond her assigned duties, projects she tackled with efficiency and grace.

While not working for GE, Chrissy was a passionate volunteer with the AIDS Council of Greater New York and Proctor’s Theater. She recently reaffirmed her Catholic faith and was confirmed as an adult. She attended Our Lady of Assumption in Watervliet and tirelessly assisted senior parishioners who also attended.

The most important part of Chrissy’s life was the time she spent with her beloved family. She loved playing cards and board games and working crossword puzzles. She adored her niece and nephew and made frequent trips to Montauk to partake in their activities and celebrate their accomplishments.

Besides her father, Chrissy was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her mother Lorraine and Lorraine’s significant other, Thomas Whitman; her sisters: Charlene Darenberg and Cynthia Beaudin; her brother Brian Beaudin; her niece Erika Darenberg; and her nephew Harrison Darenberg; her brother D. Scott Williams and his husband Duane Henning; aunts and uncles; and many cousins.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the medical personnel who were there for Chrissy in her time of need. A special thank you to Scottiehead, who has been an integral part of our family for over thirty years and who is selfless in his devotion to helping others.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., a Catholic funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls. All are welcome. Following the service a reception will be held at Talk of the Town, 74 Hudson Avenue, Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chrissy’s memory to the AIDS Coalition or a charity of your choice.

Radloff Funeral Home is assisting the family.