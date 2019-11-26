{{featured_button_text}}
Christine Lauzon

Jan. 12, 1956 — Nov. 17, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Christine Lauzon, 63, a resident of Carney Cassidy Road, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born Jan. 12, 1956 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Jacqueline Perkins Pfeiffer.

Christine was a member of the North Cambridge Stump Church, and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Thomas Lauzon of Cambridge; her children, Raymond (Beverly) Lauzon of Raleigh, North Carolina and Amy Lauzon of Cambridge; grandchildren, Cody, Jack and Emma Lauzon; two brothers, John (Ruth) Pfeiffer of Rochester, and George Pfeiffer of Greenwich; three sisters, Bonnie Pfeiffer of Raymertown, Linda (James) Green of Trenton, Georgia and Carol (Steven) Besanceney of Corinth; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the North Cambridge Stump Church with the Rev. Virginia Cornell, officiating.

Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, or the family would like flowers sent to the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To send flowers to the family of Christine Lauzon, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 30
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
1:30PM-2:20PM
Stump Church
Stump Church Rd
North Cambridge, NY 12834
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Christine's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments