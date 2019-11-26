Jan. 12, 1956 — Nov. 17, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Christine Lauzon, 63, a resident of Carney Cassidy Road, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 12, 1956 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late John and Jacqueline Perkins Pfeiffer.
Christine was a member of the North Cambridge Stump Church, and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Thomas Lauzon of Cambridge; her children, Raymond (Beverly) Lauzon of Raleigh, North Carolina and Amy Lauzon of Cambridge; grandchildren, Cody, Jack and Emma Lauzon; two brothers, John (Ruth) Pfeiffer of Rochester, and George Pfeiffer of Greenwich; three sisters, Bonnie Pfeiffer of Raymertown, Linda (James) Green of Trenton, Georgia and Carol (Steven) Besanceney of Corinth; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the North Cambridge Stump Church with the Rev. Virginia Cornell, officiating.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, or the family would like flowers sent to the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
