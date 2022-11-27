Christine L. Parsons

March 25, 1943 – Nov. 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Christine “Chris” L. Parsons, 79, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 under the compassionate care of the staff at the Glens Falls Center.

Chris was born in Queens, NY in 1943 to the late Merrill and Jean Shields, the oldest of four children. Chris spent her childhood in Huntington, NY, and often recalled summers with her mom and siblings on the beaches of Long Island.

Chris spent several years teaching third grade, a career she always looked back on fondly. While raising her children, Chris always kept a beautiful home and lush, colorful gardens. Chris was also a highly skilled cook and baker. She was always ready to entertain guests, and hosted wonderful dinners for friends and family.

Chris married Lewis Parsons in Ridgefield, CT on May 18, 1985. They lived in Ridgefield, CT, Trumansburg, NY, and Jericho, VT working as sales representatives for several skiwear and accessories companies before retiring and moving to Glens Falls, NY. Chris enjoyed working part-time and was much loved at her stepson David’s dental practice until 2020. Wherever she was, Chris could always be counted on for a kind word, a lovely smile and a great sense of humor. Chris was passionate about bringing peace to all those around her and loved taking mindful, meditative walks along the Feeder Canal and the Hudson River.

Chris took great joy in the success of her grandson Desmond as he thrived in his school, sports, music and the arts. She also loved spending precious time and sharing stories with all of her other grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Lewis; two daughters: Heather Jones and her companion Jim Reap of Ithaca, NY and Melissa Whitaker and her husband Preston of Collingswood, NJ; and their son Desmond; five step-children: David Parsons and his wife Nancy of Queensbury; with children: Brian (Elizabeth); and great-grandchildren: Hannah and Cameron, and Andrew (Tressie); and great-grandchild Murphy; Bruce and his wife Kate of Glens Falls; and children: Matthew of Glens Falls, Caroline Monaco (Richard); and great-grandchildren: Riley and Lucas, Nina Finger (Anthony); with great-grandchildren: Nolan and Milena; Thomas Parsons; Charles Parsons and his wife Jang of Littleton, CO; and their children: Vanessa and Angela; and Michelle Rauch; and her daughter Isabella; and her siblings: Merrill, Lynn and Denis. Chris also leaves behind many lifelong friends, with whom she enjoyed in-depth discussions of spirituality and self-discovery.

Chris also adored her “dog children”: Happy, Schweppes, and Minute, who she looked forward to reuniting with at the “Rainbow Bridge.”It brings us all great peace to know she is walking with them now.

The family wishes to thank numerous close friends and family whose devotion and care for Chris meant so very much and were invaluable to her family, especially during her final years. Also special thanks to the dedicated doctors and staff of the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center, and the staff at the Glens Falls Center who cared for Chris.

There will be a celebration of Chris’s life at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online at our website sbfuneralhome.com.