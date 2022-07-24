Christine L. Lane

Sept. 19, 1950 - July 20, 2022

STILLWATER — Christine L. Lane of Stillwater, NY, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on July 20, 2022. She was 71.

Born on Sept. 19, 1950, in Glens Falls, NY, she is the daughter of the late Jesse and Evelyn (Pratt) Smith. Beloved wife of William E. Lane of Stillwater, NY.

Survivors in addition to her husband include her son, Bob (Mandy) Lane of Hudson Falls, NY; her siblings: Viola Carlson of Chesapeake, VA, Gloria King of Fort Edward, Timothy Smith of Boonsville, MO, Brenda Barrows (Beecher Fuller) of Lake Luzerne and Bonnie Ball (Bob Cross) of Schuylerville; Along with five grandchildren: Stephanie, Robert Jr., Evelyn, Lillian and Ezekial Lane; and two great-grandchildren: Zachary and Joselyn; a step-granddaughter, Kayla Morey; step-great-granddaughter, Sara Morey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Christine is predeceased by her two late sons: William and Matthew Lane; along with siblings: Walter Smith, Eunice Cummins, Peter Smith and Sharon Rabideau.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at The Chase-Smith Family Funeral Home, 729 Hudson Ave in Stillwater from 10 a.m.-noon. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at noon. Burial will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery.

Online remembrance may be made at chasesmithfamily.com.