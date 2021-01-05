Mar. 11, 1959—Jan. 2, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Christine Elsie Doty born on March 11, 1959, left this earth to live with our Lord on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.
Christine always was a kind, giving, gentle and loving person. Her artistic talent was outstanding as an art teacher. Her students benefited greatly through her creativity and devotion to their self-expression and growth.
Christine also was a proficient gardener and loved picking daisies along the road or any other wildflowers she might discover. Even as a child, her favorite foods were lobster and clam chowder. Christine had a very sophisticated palate for a three-year-old! The ocean and the beach were her favorite summer destinations with her life and love partner, Robert Blair.
Christine is predeceased by her parents, Donald H. Doty and Marillyn Doty Stickney and Commander Harold Stickney.
Christine is survived by her sister, Barbara Ferne Doty; her brothers: Michael and Gerry Stickney and his wife, Cathy and their children, Tim and Mary Elizabeth; her beloved partner, Robert “Chico” Blair and his family; as well as many cousin and close friends. She bestowed joy on so many. Her kitties, Kailey and Masika will truly miss her.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be announced in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
May you sleep with the Angels as you walked with them in life.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
