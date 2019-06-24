November 6, 1954 — June 22, 2019
HARTFORD — Christine B. Jones, 64, passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Nov. 6, 1954 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Joyce (Wallace) Brown.
In 1972, Chris graduated from Hartford High School and went on to attend SUNY Adirondack for two years, where she played basketball. She transferred to SUNY Brockport and received her Bachelors in Recreation.
On May 29, 1976, Chris married the love of her life, Brian Jones.
Before retiring, Chris worked for over 30 years at Hartford Central School as a teacher’s assistant. While working at Hartford, she was loved by all her students and made an impact on their lives that they will cherish forever.
She was a lifelong member of the Hartford United Methodist Church. Chris served on various church committees and was a member of the church choir. She served on the Council of Churches; faith was very important to her.
Chris was an important member of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company Lady’s Auxiliary, where she organized several fund-raising events and worked them. She was a member of the Community Band for over 30 years. Chris was a part of the Moreau Horseshoe League. She participated in elite performances by the Mothers and Others Group. She served the Hartford Youth Commission for many years. Chris participated and organized the Wally Dogs Relay for Life.
She loved spending time at the family camp on Hills Pond/Emerald Lake in Hampton. Chris especially loved being a grandmother and enjoyed her time cooking and baking with her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters-in-law. She loved her family dogs, especially Barley, who rode everywhere with her and visited her in the hospital. Chris enjoyed her craft beer while having campfires and watching the sunsets with her family. Following retirement from Hartford, she helped so many elderly people. Chris would bring them to doctor’s appointments or treatments, sit and visit with them or even bring them to events. Her favorite trips were to Maine with her husband and to Beaver River with Helen and Becky. Everyone knew Chris for her flower gardens, dimples and especially her contagious smile. She will be forever loved and never forgotten for all that she has done for everyone.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 43 years, Brian; her three sons, Matt Jones and his wife, Adriane, of Argyle, Steven “Lester” Jones and his wife, Amanda, of Tannersville and Nathan Jones and his wife, Paige, of Tannersville; her grandchildren, Mason and Lillian, Ella and Everly, Jayce, Brynn and Bryce; her stepmother, Joyce (Day) Brown; her siblings, Greg Brown and wife, Suzanne, of Hartford, Russell Brown of Fort Edward, Terry Brown and his wife, Carol, of Queensbury, John Brown and his wife, Rubenia, of Glens Falls, Amy Yole and her husband, Paul, of Gansevoort, Mary Brown of Queensbury and Martha Smith and her husband, Patrick, of Queensbury; her step-siblings, Jane Dorrer and her husband, Dan, of Belcher, Jessica Townsend of Hartford, Marvin Day and his husband, Albert, of Belcher and Krissy Magee and her husband, Leroy, of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, 7118 State Route 40, Hartford.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Hartford United Methodist Church, 47 Main St., Hartford.
Burial will be conducted following the funeral service at Morningside Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorial donations in Chris’ memory can be made to the Hartford United Methodist Church, 47 County Road 23, Hartford, NY 12838; or to Hartford Volunteer Fire, Lady’s Auxiliary, P.O. Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and to all the doctors and caregivers that helped Chris and her family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To view Chris’ Book of Memories and to post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
