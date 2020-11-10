Dec. 11, 1940—Nov. 5, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Christine Ann Condon, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born on December 11, 1940 in Hackensack, N.J., the daughter of the late Frank Konrad and Camille Fortunato.
Christine was instrumental in building the family businesses, Condon’s Young Shoes (Stride Rite), Condon’s Blue Room and Condon’s Septic and Drain Services. She also worked at Tribune Media Services as an editor and retired from there.
As a mom she was loving, caring and devoted to her family, she was an amazing cook with her spaghetti sauce and any macaroni dish she made was insanely delicious. Christmas time was particularly special baking cookies and pies. Her favorite times were when the family was around eating dinner and talking for hours after.
Christine enjoyed taking trips to the Casino, shopping on QVC and HSN, spending time with her three best friends: Anna Bonnie Rosenberg, Grace Jordan and Joyce Smith, was an avid reader and loved the voice of Frank Sinatra. She was a huge fan of baseball, always attending her son’s and great grandson’s baseball games. Christine was a member of the Catholic Daughters of American and the Right to Life Organization.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, William J Condon, who passed away May 15, 2002 and her stepfather, Joe Fortunato, who raised her as his own daughter.
She is survived by her sisters: Melanie Bauer and Kathy Konrad both of New Jersey; her children: Mary C. Condon, Matthew (Michelle) Condon, Thomas (Tracy) Condon, Stephanie Condon-Fasulo (Giuseppe); her grandchildren: Brenna Santana (Jason), Daniel Santana, Billy Condon, Megan Nichols (Chase), Emily Condon, and Vito and Enzo Fasulo; her great grandchildren: Vada, Tavern, Alonso and Jaylin; along with several nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart! She will always be loved and will be missed forever.
Per Christine’s wishes, services will be held privately for the family.
We would like to thank Dr. Donald Merrihew and his staff for the years of taking care of our mom. Also the nurses on Tower 5 & 6 at GFH for their patience, understanding and wonderful care of our feisty mom.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
