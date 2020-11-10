Dec. 11, 1940—Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Christine Ann Condon, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born on December 11, 1940 in Hackensack, N.J., the daughter of the late Frank Konrad and Camille Fortunato.

Christine was instrumental in building the family businesses, Condon’s Young Shoes (Stride Rite), Condon’s Blue Room and Condon’s Septic and Drain Services. She also worked at Tribune Media Services as an editor and retired from there.

As a mom she was loving, caring and devoted to her family, she was an amazing cook with her spaghetti sauce and any macaroni dish she made was insanely delicious. Christmas time was particularly special baking cookies and pies. Her favorite times were when the family was around eating dinner and talking for hours after.

Christine enjoyed taking trips to the Casino, shopping on QVC and HSN, spending time with her three best friends: Anna Bonnie Rosenberg, Grace Jordan and Joyce Smith, was an avid reader and loved the voice of Frank Sinatra. She was a huge fan of baseball, always attending her son’s and great grandson’s baseball games. Christine was a member of the Catholic Daughters of American and the Right to Life Organization.