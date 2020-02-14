July 2, 1956 — Feb. 11, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, TOWN OF JACKSON — Christina M. “Tina” Rowland, 63, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Tina was born in Cambridge July 2, 1956 the daughter of Anita Snow Rowland of Cambridge and the late Clifford Rowland.

Tina graduated in 1974 from Salem Washington Academy and worked for Mack Molding in Arlington, Vermont for 31 years. She then worked for Community, Work & Independence in Queensbury for the last seven years. Tina served her communities as an EMT for the Salem and Cambridge Rescue Squads for many years.

Tina was a lifetime member of both the Salem and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squads; a 35 year member of the Shushan Vol. Fire Dept. where she was a founding member of the Shushan First Response Team. Tina was a former member of the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.

Tina enjoyed catering for many events throughout the area which included her well known Chicken Bar-B-Q’s which she also did for many organization fundraisers. Tina also had the talent of playing taps for Veterans events and when requested for funerals of veterans.