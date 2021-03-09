July 20, 1978—Mar. 5, 2021
HEBRON—Christina M. (Sherwood) Secor, 42, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 20, 1978 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Edward Sherwood, Jr. and Karen Laroe Bills.
She was employed as a day-hab teacher through CWI for many years.
Christina was a strong, independent woman with a fun, outgoing personality. She was constantly on the go, and enjoyed shopping, especially for her grandchildren. She raised farm animals and was particularly fond of her goats. What she enjoyed most in life was surrounding herself with her grandchildren as they always kept her on her toes. She was fighter until the very end, and will be greatly missed by many.
Christina is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Patricia Mae Sherwood, who were her pride and joy.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving partner and best friend, Brian Della Mattera; her parents, Edward Sherwood, Jr. (Michele), and Karen Bills (William); her daughters: McKenzie Castro (Manny), and Jordyn Secor; as well as her “daughter” Nell Donohue; her brothers: Edward Sherwood III (Heather), Matthew Bain (Kristin Hair), and Bradley Sherwood; her sister, Peggy Bain (Tish); her grandchildren: Paisley Castro, Alexus Castro, Gracelynn Secor, Journee Secor, and soon to be Mason Castro; as well as her nieces and nephews: Nicolas, Madeleine, Avery and Jasmine.
Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to Covid restrictions, only 60 people may enter the funeral home at once. Masks and social distancing are required.
Rite of Committal will be celebrated in the spring at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Memorial donations can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
