July 20, 1978—Mar. 5, 2021

HEBRON—Christina M. (Sherwood) Secor, 42, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 20, 1978 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Edward Sherwood, Jr. and Karen Laroe Bills.

She was employed as a day-hab teacher through CWI for many years.

Christina was a strong, independent woman with a fun, outgoing personality. She was constantly on the go, and enjoyed shopping, especially for her grandchildren. She raised farm animals and was particularly fond of her goats. What she enjoyed most in life was surrounding herself with her grandchildren as they always kept her on her toes. She was fighter until the very end, and will be greatly missed by many.

Christina is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Edward and Patricia Mae Sherwood, who were her pride and joy.