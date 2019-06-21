January 19, 1954—June 18, 2019
STILLWATER — Christie A. (Peck) Lescault, 65, formerly of Brightman Road, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek following a long illness.
Born on Jan. 19, 1954 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Jane Baldwin (Richard dec.) of Glens Falls and the late Lorenzo Peck (Betty dec.).
Christie attended Corinth High School and graduated from the BOCES Nursing Program, obtaining her LPN degree.
She worked at several locations, including Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs and Camp Echo Lake in Warrensburg.
Christie loved music, was an avid reader, and most of all loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two children, Joanne Nair (James) of Ballston Spa and Marline Lescault of Stillwater; six grandchildren, Laura McClements (Jason Peterson) of Malta, Meagan Bonney (Barry) of Malta, Shelby Nair of Ballston Spa, Hunter Zuzick of Stillwater, and Morgan and Mackenzie Zuzick of Stillwater; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Jayden and Mason; six siblings, Francis “Duffer” Peck (Caroline) of Georgia, George Peck (Kathy) of Corinth, Timothy Peck (Bonnie) of Corinth, Lorenzo Peck, Jr. (Carol) of Corinth, Joseph Peck (Lynn) of Florida, Mary Lou Emery (Danny dec.) of Glens Falls; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Elderwood at North Creek and High Peaks Hospice for their kind and loving care given to Christie during her illness.
The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the American Lung Association, at https://lung.org.
