Christian P. Mahar

December 7, 1968 — July 6, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Christian P. Mahar, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

Born Dec. 7, 1968 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John and Patricia Mahar of Queensbury.

Christian worked throughout his life as a carpenter/contractor.

We will always remember our dad’s love for cooking and forever trying to out do chef “Guy Fieri.” Our dad loved the outdoors and found great peace spending time grooming his yard and flower gardens.

P.S. Dad, “Franklin and Imposter” have been waiting for peanuts at your back door.

We love you dearly Daddy and we are so blessed to have spent your last day together. We will forever cherish the memory of the beautiful smile upon your face as you took your last steps walking Madison down the aisle. You will forever be in our hearts. We love you. Fly high, “Pumpkin Pie.”

Christian was predeceased by his two brothers, John Mahar Jr. and Shawn M. Mahar.

Christian is survived by his parents, John and Patricia Mahar; daughters, Mikayla Sipowicz, Shawna Mahar, Madison (Mahar) Gordon and her husband, Austin, and Ariana Mahar; sisters, Lisa (Jeffrey) Hoy, Stacey (Robert) Jeffreys and Katrina (Matthew) Murphy; and several nieces and nephews dear to his heart.

A special thank you to Cassidy at Regan & Denny Funeral Home for her abundance of comfort and kindness towards our family.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

