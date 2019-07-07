December 13, 1974 — June 30, 2019
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Christian Michael Morey, 44, of Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 30, 2019 at home, born Dec. 13, 1974 in Glens Falls to Michael B. Morey and Nora D. Hogan.
Christian loved life, was a gentle soul and was always generous, even if he couldn’t afford to be. Christian loved fast cars, the gym, going to the movies and anything ancient Roman or Egyptian. Beyond his interests, Christian had many gifts and passions. He studied at the Swedish Institute for Massage in New York and was passionate about helping and healing others through massage therapy. He loved to create art and work with his hands. He had a deep affection for stonework, as he often built and sculpted many things throughout his life. The love and devotion he poured into these projects was always so evident and beautiful. He was intelligent, authentic and had eclectic taste.
Christian was with Champlain Stone since its founding in 1982. It was his idea to start a sawing division, and in 2004 it came to fruition with him as sawing division manager. His contributions to the stone industry were immeasurable. From always insisting on the highest quality product in stone, the cube for marketing and his can-do attitude. The end product of his efforts are projects all over North America.
Above all else, Christian was completely devoted to his children, William and Ava. His love for them was immeasurable, complete and absolute.
Christian was predeceased by his brothers, David and Kevin Hogan. He is survived by his beloved children, William and Ava Morey; his wife, Adriana Morey; his parents, Michael B. Morey (Barbara) and Nora Hogan; his brothers, Michael and Patrick Morey; his grandfather, Bernard Legault; his best friend, Matt Maciariello; and the mother of his children, Karen Hurley; and many other family and friends that adored him.
Christian was a bright and beautiful fast burning star.
Friends may call on Christian’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A celebration of his life will follow the visitation at the funeral home.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences and directions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.