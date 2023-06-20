Oct. 23, 1937—June 16, 2023

GRANVILLE — Christian Hansen, Jr., of Granville, NY, passed away quietly surrounded by loved ones after a long illness at home on June 16, 2023.

Chris, as he was known to family and friends, proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and continued his service to our country, retiring from military service from The Army National Guard. Chris also retired from NYS Corrections and spent his time during retirement growing his landscape business.

Chris is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hansen, also of Granville; his daughter, Stephanie Matthews and her husband, Scott of South Glens Falls; his grandson, Jordan Hansen-Quinlan; his partner, Jessica Fragione; and their son, Sylas Christian Hansen of Granville; his grandson, Brendan Ives of South Glens Falls; grandson Eric Ruggles, his partner Isabella and daughter, Chloe of FL; Leif Bernard of Glens Falls; his great-granddaughter, Ayva Hansen of Glens Falls; his sister, Christine Thomson and her son, Joshua, of Burlington, VT; granddaughter, Melissa Hansen and her three children: Remi, Neamiah and Augustine; and several nieces and nephews.

Chris is predeceased by his sons: Christian Hansen, V and Scott Hansen, grandson, Christian Hansen, VI, his mother and father, Christian and Mabel Hansen and brother, Robert Hansen.

Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 29, 2023, at the Robert King Funeral Home in Granville, NY. A military funeral service will be held at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations be made to your local VFW, American Legion or veteran services or your favorite charity in honor of his memory.