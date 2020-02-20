May 15, 1929 — Jan. 29, 2020
SHUSHAN — Christene E. Boice-Bleicher, 90, of Shushan, has completed her life’s journey and passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020.
Born in Shushan, and living there 68 of her 90 blessed years, she was the last surviving member of the Delbert and Ida Boice family. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank John; sisters, Billie and Beatie; brothers, Dallas and Bobbie. She survived by her adopted son, Keith and his wife Carrie Bleicher; as well as eight nieces and nephews.
She was a professional seamstress and employed by the Reeses Co. in Cambridge, and C.A. Baltz and CB Sports companies, both located in Salem.
For many years, she also custom made wedding dresses, children’s clothing and more. Her oil paintings of the Shushan Covered Bridge were very popular. She was a member of the Shushan United Methodist, Assembly of God in Schuylerville, and Jacobs Well, churches. Her unwavering faith gave her exceptional strength recovering from four life threatening illnesses.
Per her request, there will be no services. Her ashes will be returned to Shushan at a later date. Any contributions should be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
