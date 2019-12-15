July 19, 1923 — Nov. 24, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Christena Mae Fish West, 96, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at her home in Glens Falls.

She was born July 19, 1923 in Glens Falls Hospital, the daughter of the late Rupert and Caroline (La Prairie) Fish.

Christena attended Johnsburg Central School. She was married to Lawrence Vernon West Sr., on Oct. 12, 1941 at the Warrensburg Baptist Church.

Christena and her husband lived in Olmstedville, for most of their life and raised their children there.

Christena was a member of the North Chester Independent Baptist Church, where she was a deaconess and a Sunday School and Daily Vacation Bible School Teacher. She was for many years a postal clerk at the Olmstedville Post Office. For a time, Christena was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department.

She enjoyed reading and looked forward to sharing the holidays with her family and friends. She liked bird and wildlife watching. Christena was a devoted wife and mother and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.