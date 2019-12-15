Christena Mae Fish West
July 19, 1923 — Nov. 24, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Christena Mae Fish West, 96, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at her home in Glens Falls.

She was born July 19, 1923 in Glens Falls Hospital, the daughter of the late Rupert and Caroline (La Prairie) Fish.

Christena attended Johnsburg Central School. She was married to Lawrence Vernon West Sr., on Oct. 12, 1941 at the Warrensburg Baptist Church.

Christena and her husband lived in Olmstedville, for most of their life and raised their children there.

Christena was a member of the North Chester Independent Baptist Church, where she was a deaconess and a Sunday School and Daily Vacation Bible School Teacher. She was for many years a postal clerk at the Olmstedville Post Office. For a time, Christena was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department.

She enjoyed reading and looked forward to sharing the holidays with her family and friends. She liked bird and wildlife watching. Christena was a devoted wife and mother and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, her infant daughter, Rosalie; her son, Lawrence Jr.; and her husband of 61 years predecease Christena.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Laurie) West of Olmstedville; Clint West of Glens Falls; grandson, Jason West of Olmstedville; granddaughters, Sara West Steele of North Creek and Marcie West Duschen of Oswego; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Edward Suffern officiating.

A private burial will take place in the spring at Federal Flats Cemetery in Olmstedville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Caregivers Support Initiative, 357 Bay Road, Suite 8, Queensbury, or The Greater Adirondack Home Aides, 25 Willowbrook, Suite 4, Queensbury, or your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.

