Jan. 10, 1944—June 26, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Christa (Heidenblut) Chandler, 78, of Willowbrook Road, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at home with her family by her side.

Born at home on Jan. 10, 1944, in Guttenberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Anna (Lerner) Heidenblut.

Christa immigrated to the United States in 1965 and became a U.S. citizen n 1969.

On Feb. 8, 1965, she married Howard Chandler at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls.

Christa was a full-time homemaker and caregiver, and for over 50 years she worked as a part-time hairdresser. She was also Troop No. 99 Girl Scout Leader.

In addition to her parents, Christa was predeceased by a brother, Heinz Heidenblut.

Christa was the beloved wife of 57 years to Howard Chandler of Queensbury; devoted mother of three children: Geraldine Hunt of Glens Falls, Ann Marie Winchell and her husband, Kevin, of Glens Falls, and John Chandler and his wife, Anna, of Ballston Spa; her pride and joy were her six grandchildren: Elizabeth Stimpson and her husband, Christopher, Andrew Morehouse and his wife, Corinne, Heather Winchell, Christopher Hunt and his wife, Shirley, Patrick Hunt, and Miana Chandler; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Hans Heidenblut of Germany; a nephew, Stephen Heidenblut; two grand-nephews; and several cousins all of Germany.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral ceremony will be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Queensbury at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Christa’s family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice, C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, Meals on Wheels. All who were involved with Christa’s care and supporting her family will be forever appreciated.

Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or emailed through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.