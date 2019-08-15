Sept. 26, 1958 — Aug. 12, 2019 FORT EDWARD — Chris W. Bradley, 60, of McIntyre Street in Fort Edward, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the North East Center in Kingston.
Born on Sept. 26, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Norman and Ann (Brayton) Bradley Sr.
Chris attended Hudson Falls High School and soon after was employed at a sawmill in Lake George. At the age of 21, Chris was in a serious car accident that left him paralyzed for life. Through all of this, he had a wonderful outlook and always wore a smile. Chris never felt sorry for himself or complained. He lived alone but always enjoyed the company of his family and good friends. Chris loved sitting outside in the sun, enjoying the Buffalo Bills football games and watching NASCAR. The car of his choice was a Chevy Camaro, but he ended up with a van that allowed him to see the world. Chris lived through a lot and made lemonade out of lemons. He left a huge print on the lives that he touched.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman Bradley.
Survivors include his sisters, Sherry Dufour and her husband, Mike, of Hartford and Bonnie Dufour and her husband, Ronald, of Vermont; his brother, Rick Bradley of Hudson Falls; his special friends, Carol Havens of Hudson Falls and Scott Garnsey of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At the request of Chris, there will be no calling hours.
Chris will be laid to rest next to his mother and brother at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Memorial donations in Chris’s memory may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
