Feb. 8, 1964—July 9, 2021
ARGYLE — Chris E. Burt, 57, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital, following a short battle with cancer.
Born February 8, 1964 in Flagstaff, AZ, he was one of identical twin boys.
Chris graduated from Argyle Central School, Class of 1982, where he excelled at cross country running and tennis.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Chris was employed by Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls for 10 years, where he worked in the mail room, and with the technology department.
Chris also volunteered as an EMT with the Argyle Rescue Squad.
On October 19, 1986, Chris married Wendy Burch at the Argyle Methodist Church. They enjoyed traveling together to York Beach, ME, and to Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Chris loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a certified scuba diver. Chris was also a skilled photographer, and even developed his own film. He will be greatly missed by many.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Donald Whaley, Sr., uncle, Allen Higgs, and his grandparents, Orlin and Ruth McMurtry and Gertrude and Harold Briggs.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years, Wendy Burt; his children: Kayla Burt and Kile Burt (Lisa Chaplin); his mother, Eleanor Whaley; his sister Cindy Fronhofer (Leonard IV); his twin brother Cliff Burt (Kelli Colon); and his brother Donald Whaley, Jr. (Tamara).
At Chris’s request, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
Memorial donations in Chris’s name can be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or the Argyle Rescue Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
