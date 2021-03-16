May 9, 1950—Mar. 9, 2021

PAWLET, VT – Chris David Allen, age 70, died on March 9, 2021 at his home in Pawlet following a long battle with cancer.

He was born on May 9, 1950 in Pawlet, Vermont, the son of Oakley and Adine (Huddleston) Allen.

Chris attended Pawlet Elementary and Granville High School. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park in 1968.

He had two dairy farms and two logging businesses. He started logging at age 14 using horses to draw the logs.

Chris served his country during the Vietnam War. He entered the Army in October of 1969, and was honorable discharged in May 1971. He was in the 23rd Infantry as an SP4.

Chris loved the outdoors and wildlife as well as hunting and fishing. He was an avid motorcycle rider. He played his guitars and was in a band in his early years in Ticonderoga. His favorite was country music.

He married Karlene Eva Gould on May 6, 1972. Chris’s greatest joy was his children and grandchildren whom he loved dearly.