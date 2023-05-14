June 3, 1939—May 5, 2023

Paul H. Jetter, Sr., 83, passed away on Friday May 5, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on June 3, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY.

Paul is predeceased by his loving mother, Josephine (Zeiger) Jetter, his father, Peter Charles, Sr., his brother, Peter Charles, Jr. and his beloved granddaughter, Annie Evelyn Jetter.

Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Marie; and their four sons: Paul, Jr., Curtis, Douglas and Keith; daughters-in-law: Rolanda, Toni Marie and Kelly; and nine grandchildren: Taylor Kemming, Kyle Coulson, Natalie Ann, Anthony Paul, Reagan Lizette, Lily Elizabeth, Siena Conte, Quinn William and Liam Joseph.

Paul was a 22 year veteran of the New York City Fire Department and served in the United States Air Force.

Having graduated from New York School of Aviation in Manhattan he reported that same night to Idlewild Airport to begin his job as an aircraft mechanic for Pan American Airlines working as a Senior Mechanic on their Constellation Clipper Aircraft.

Paul joined the NYFD in 1962 (Ladder 126 in Brooklyn) rising to the rank of Chief. While serving as a Lieutenant (1970-1977) he earned Certificates of Citation for his unselfish acts of bravery on behalf of others.

As Captain (1977-1984) Paul was assigned to Ladder 120 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, widely known as “the busiest firehouse in the nation” having responded to over 10,000 runs in one year. Captain Jetter was the second-longest tenured Officer of Ladder 120 serving during “The War Years” as this time was referred to by the Fire Department.

In 1984, Paul suffered a heart attack while in the line of duty and was required to resign his command.

Paul enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren and teaching them to drive the Gator. He enjoyed golfing with the boys and his golfing buddies as well as skiing and camping with his family.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023 a Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 51 Mohican St., Lake George. All are invited to a gathering of family and friends at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George.

The family of Paul Jetter would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and many kindnesses extended to Paul by the nurses on the sixth floor heart unit: Mary, Molly and others who were there for him. In ICU — thank you Elizabeth, Palliative Care, for your gentle guidance with the family, and Shaun of the ICU, a kind nurse. In addition, a special thank you to Laurie (an angel in a nurse’s uniform) who stayed with Paul and his family gently guiding, reassuring and comforting us to the very end. We will never forget you.

For those who wish online condolences can be made to the family on www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.