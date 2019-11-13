May 22, 1937 — Nov. 9, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Chiaoyung Chen, 82, of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Born in Taipei, Taiwan on May 22, 1937, Chiaoyung was a daughter of the late Yanran Li and Xiuman Liu Li.
She was raised and educated in Taiwan and pursued a career in teaching. She was a primary education teacher at Formosa Primary School in Taiwan for over 20 years.
On April 23, 1960, Chiaoyung married Tse Hsu Chen and they moved to the United States 40 years ago.
Together, Chiaoyung and her husband, “Mike,” owned and operated Jade Gifts in Crossgates Mall until her retirement.
Survivors include Chiaoyung’s husband, “Mike” Tse Hsu Chen; her children, Rex Tsu Shen Chen and his wife, Lee Yih-Wen Chen, of Queensbury, Erik Tsuyee Chen and his wife, Chienchuan Lin of Chino Hills, California and Kacy Yee-Wen Chen, MD and her husband, Douglas Halpert of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Joyce Chen, Kevin Chen, Andrew Chen and Dennis Chen and Mackenzie Halpert and Sheridan Halpert; four siblings; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
