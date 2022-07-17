Chet N. Bailey

Feb. 9, 1980 - July 12, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Chet N. Bailey, 42, of Maple St., passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Feb. 9, 1980, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Timothy F. Bailey and the late Henriet F. (Coon) Bailey. He was a 1998 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Chet had been service manager at Walmart automotive center, Queensbury for 12 years.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Bird Brook Hunting Club. Above all, Chet enjoyed spending time with his Baby Girl, Molli.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Timothy and Beth Bailey of Glens Falls; his beloved daughter: Molli Bailey; one sister, Janine (Bill Carlton) Bailey of Lake Luzerne; one stepsister, Jolene Murray of Fort Ann, his niece and nephew, Chelsea and Jake Denton, his aunt Robin (Jim) Richardson and his Little Bud Jayden "Boy" Rock.

There are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfneralhomes.com