Chester P. Ross

Nov. 8, 1924 – Nov. 12, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Chester “Chet” Phillip Ross of Lake George, NY, got his wings on November 12, 2021 surrounded by his two daughters and caring aides at the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls.

He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Ross, infant son, brothers Lancer (Sally) Ross, Fredrick (Dottie) Ross, and sister Frances (Bill) Coon.

Chet is survived by his daughters: Debra Tatro of South Glens Falls, Barbara and husband Josh Ward of Kingsbury; granddaughters: Nellie Wilson and partner Gus Perkins of West Chesterfield, MA, Emma and husband Jason Colson; and great-grand daughter Hazel Colson of Sacramento, CA; several nieces and nephews; and Lowell Varnum, who was like a son to him.

Chet was a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. He was the fourth child, born November 8, 1924 at home in Bolton to Pauline (Remington) and Ernest Ross.

Chet attended Bolton Central School where he excelled in sports like baseball, which led to the nickname “Bolton’s Husky Hurler,” and also excelled in basketball, skating, and golf. On December 7, 1941 he was at the Empire Theatre when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. When they canceled sports in school due to the war, he said he wasn’t interested in studying anymore and left school to join the Army at age 17 to follow in his brothers’ footsteps. He deployed to serve with Patton’s Third Army the 6th Armored Division in Europe where he saw action in Germany, France, Czechoslovakia, Luxembourg, and Belgium, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

On November 16, 1947, Chet married Joyce and became a longtime resident of Lake George. Chet played baseball with the semi-pro Glens Falls Clerks and then the New York Yankees Farm Team in PA and MD until 1949.

Chet worked with the New York State Conservation Department 1947-1987 and was the first foreman of the Million Dollar Beach. Chet went on to become Operations Supervisor for Region 5 running the Beach, Prospect Mountain, Campsites, and Islands. He was well respected and friends with everyone who worked for him. He also served as Councilman on the Lake George Town Board 1979-1995 and was a Lake George Volunteer Fireman for 12 years.

Throughout his life, Chet enjoyed bowling and golf as well as carpentry and working outdoors. He always looked forward to going out to breakfast to socialize with his friends. A family man, he was easy to please, compassionate, funny, and he loved dogs and babies. Chet lived life with a twinkle in his eye, a joker to the end, he brought joy to so many.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lake George Rescue Squad, 24 Gage Rd., Lake George, NY 12845, Lake George Volunteer Fire Department, http://www.lakegeorgefire.org/ 179 Ottawa St., Lake George, NY 12845, or a random act of kindness.

Calling hours will be held at Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021. Due to COVID, and to protect the health of the family, we ask everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and refrain from physical contact. We invite everyone to attend a Celebration of Chet’s Life in the spring or summer of 2022 — details to follow.

Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George, at the convenience of the family officiated by Rev. Nancy Goff of Zion Episcopal Church, Hudson Falls.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.