Chester Joseph Walker

Jan. 14, 1956—Feb. 20, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Chester Joseph Walker, age 66, passed peacefully on Feb. 20, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital, NY.

“Chet” as he liked to be called, was born on January 14, 1956, to Chester Ray Walker and Leona (Rounds) Walker at the Glens Falls Hospital. Chet attended Warrensburg Central School and then went on to farm in Vermont and cook at local restaurants in New York.

“Chet” is predeceased in death by his parents Ray and Leona Walker and his sisters: Charlotte Mosher (Roger) and Roberta Walker. He is survived by his sisters: Helena Breault, Patricia Curts, Mary Washburn, and June (Don) Bills; as well as James Walker (Crystal); the two were as close as any two brothers could be.

“Chet” loved the mountains. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, and camping. He especially liked Steven King novels, oldies music, and cooking. The Beatles and Jethro Tull were his favorite bands. Chet’s favorite football team was the New England Patriots. Chet liked to sit on his porch whittling walking sticks and watching the world go by.

“Chet” was a bright spark in the world with a unique personality. He will be remembered by family and friends for his love of pets, sense of humor, independence, and stubbornness.

A gathering will be held on Saturday Feb. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., 28 Hadley Road Stoney Creek, NY. Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate “Chet’s” life. May his love for wolves and the “Medicine Man” be his guardian angels.

