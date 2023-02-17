Dec. 3, 1965—Feb. 12, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Chester “Chet” J. Winslow IV, 57, passed away after a short hard-fought battle with cancer on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, with his loved ones by his side.

Born Dec. 3, 1965, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Chester Jay Winslow III. and Dorothy (Shannon) Winslow.

Following graduation from high school, Chet went on to be a cook, a cashier, and a man of many talents. He enjoyed golf, football and all sports. His favorite team was the Broncos.

Chet was nice, loud, crazy and serious all at the same time. He was the best person you could ever meet. He was kind and funny and never met a stranger he didn’t like. Chet has a lot of amazing friends and family. We will never forget him. Rest in peace my love. You will never know how many hearts you have touched.

In addition to his parents, Chet was predeceased by his grandparents, Florence and Chester J. Winslow, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 15 years, Betsy; his children: Dorothy and Chester J. Winslow V; his stepchildren: Glenda SeWell, Tammy SeWell, Tammy SeWell, and Chris Arsenault; 11 grandchildren (who called him “grumpy grandpa”); and his niece, Courtney.

A Celebration of Life will take place March 11, 2023, at the American Legion, 6 Clancy St., Schuylerville, N.Y. 12871.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.