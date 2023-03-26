Chester "Chet" Landon

July 26, 1930 - March 23, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Chester "Chet" Landon, 92, of Fort Edward, NY, died March 23, 2023 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Ft. Edward, NY.

He was born on July 26, 1930 in Proctor the son of Fred and Helen (Martin) Landon.

Mr. Landon grew up on his family farm in Florence and graduated from the Brandon High School in 1948. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He had to leave the military early to return home to run the family farm following the death of his father.

He married Mary A. Nickerson on Jan. 14, 1955 in Brandon and they operated a dairy farm in Orwell for several years.

Chet was employed by Old Fox Fertilizer in Brandon, Jake Seed Company in Dover, DE that became Mycogen Plant Science, where he returned to Vermont and was District Sales Manager for New England and NY until he retired at 80.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and kickboxing.

Chet was a member of Independence Lodge Free and Accepted Mason #10 in Orwell and the Brandon American Legion.

Survivors include his wife Mary of Fort Edward, NY; a daughter, Jill Marie Landon of Montreal, Canada; sons: Mark Landon and his wife Donna of Hartford, NY and Michael Landon and his wife Dawn of Magnolia, DE; two granddaughters: Clair Landon and Amber Landon both of Greenwood, DE; and nieces.

He was predeceased by siblings: Arthur, Fred, Betty, Janet and Mary Ann.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford, VT.

Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT.

Memorial contributions will be made to Fort Edward Rescue Squad.

The family would like to thank Hospice and all the nurses and aids on G wing of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.