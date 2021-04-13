Aug. 11, 1950—Apr. 8, 2021
FORT ANN—Cherylin G. Kearns, 70, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Albany Medical Center following a short illness. Cherylin was born August 11, 1950 to G.G. (Grace Georgia) and Rip (George) Winchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers: Larry J. Harris, Sr. and Craig L. Winchell; her nephew, Keith L. Harris; and her niece, Deanna Winchell.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Davis and husband Kevin, of Hudson Falls; her granddaughter, Grace Davis of Hudson Falls; her four brothers and their families: Dana Winchell and his wife Elaine of Fort Ann, Laura Winchell Connor (Marc), Jennifer Stockman (Paul), and Katie Winchell, Reed Winchell and his wife Ruth of Fort Ann, Jackilyn Winchell, John Winchell and his wife Kim of Hudson Falls, Christopher Winchell (Laura) and Keri Amend, Scott Winchell and his wife Donna of Hudson Falls, Ken Winchell (Danita), Scott Winchell (Callie), Brandon Winchell and Emily Winchell; sister-in-law Rose Winchell and families: Ann Winchell, PJ Winchell (Wayne), Craig Winchell, Jr. (Angie); sister-in-law Brigid McLaughlin and families: James Harris (Connie), Pam Harris, Larry Harris, Jr. (Heidi), Tommy Harris, Jo-Ann Sharp (Colin); as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Cherylin, our favorite sister, graduated from Hudson Falls High School, Class of “68”. Cherylin worked for many years in the lighting industry at both Warren Electric and Glens Falls Electric. She also worked nights and weekends at The Glens Falls Civic Center. She truly enjoyed her work and all the friends she made along the way.
Cherylin also loved to cook and sew. We often joke that she could make anything taste good even when we did not know the ingredients. She made a one of a kind peanut butter frosting and loved to share a good recipe. She was our family seamstress with an endless pile of items we dropped off. Cherylin’s love of her family knew no boundaries. She felt every joy, success, failure and sadness as if it were her own. She was the life of every party and made everyone in her life feel like they were the most important person in the world. There was not a single person who walked away from a conversation with her without a smile on their face.
Cherylin also known as “Grandma Sissy” especially enjoyed her times with our youngest generation: Grace, Emily, Asher, Olivia, Tyler, Hannah, Jason, Lucas and Brielle. She enjoyed time with her friends from walks around town with Ann Cole and the trip of her lifetime to Aruba with lifelong friend Norma Saville. She will be missed by many. The impact she had on our family is immeasurable. Her light will continue to shine through all of us. Her words “let your conscience be your guide” will be with us forever.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Brown’s Cemetery, West Fort Ann, NY, following COVID restrictions. A small gathering of friends and family will follow, please contact the family for information.
Arrangements are in the care of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Glens Falls Hospital ICU and Albany Medical Center ICU.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to:
Dee’s Do Rag Warriors, Lake George Free to Breathe: http://participate.lcrf.org/site/TR/RunWalk/General?team_id=64351&pg=team&fr_id=4115
Lucky Puppy: www.theluckypuppy.org
Fort Ann EMS: P.O. Box 237, Fort Ann, NY 12827
