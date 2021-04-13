Cherylin G. Kearns

Cherylin also loved to cook and sew. We often joke that she could make anything taste good even when we did not know the ingredients. She made a one of a kind peanut butter frosting and loved to share a good recipe. She was our family seamstress with an endless pile of items we dropped off. Cherylin’s love of her family knew no boundaries. She felt every joy, success, failure and sadness as if it were her own. She was the life of every party and made everyone in her life feel like they were the most important person in the world. There was not a single person who walked away from a conversation with her without a smile on their face.