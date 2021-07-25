Feb. 1, 1945—July 22, 2021
MOREAU — Cheryl Washburn, 76, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born February 1, 1945, in Glens Falls she was the daughter of the late Richard P. and Ardeth (Nicholson) Pingrey.
She graduated from South Glens Falls High School.
On February 8, 1975, Cheryl married the love of her life Anthony Washburn at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church.
Cheryl retired from Glens Falls Hospital working in the Patient Billing Department after 28 years.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, and family outings.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her sister, Janice Pinkowski.
Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 46 years, Anthony Washburn; her daughter, Danielle Quartiers; her son, Steven Washburn and his wife Brandy; grandchildren: Katelyn, Logan, Nathan, Lee, Cole and Kallie; great-grandchildren: Madison, Brody, Mason, Savannah and one more on the way; her sister, Pamela Prout; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Cheryl’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be announced at a later date at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., So. Glens Falls. To view Cherly’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhomecom.
