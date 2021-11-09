May 11, 1956—Nov. 6, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Cheryl “Moochie” Ann Grant, 65, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born on May 11, 1956, she was the daughter of Gordon and the late Jean (Dorvee) Grant.

As a young child, Cheryl and her family traveled to Germany, Scotland, and Turkey, where she lived with her family for two years. Cheryl graduated from BOCES and worked for many years at the CWI.

She had a contagious smile and everyone that met her absolutely loved her. Cheryl enjoyed fishing, camping, long rides, art, painting velvet pictures, and dancing with her dad. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her father, Gordon Grant; her sister, Colleen Grant; and several cousins.

At Cheryl’s request, there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Cheryl’s memory can be made to the Down Syndrome Aim High, 22 Corporate Woods Blvd. #5, Albany, NY 12211.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.