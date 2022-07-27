HUDSON FALLS — On arguably the nicest day of summer, we lost inarguably one of the nicest of people, Cheryl LaRocque. The daughter of WWII veteran Bill Kirian and his Fostoria, OH sweetheart, Lloma Jean, Cheryl was destined to share her gift of limitless love and utmost care with all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Those innumerable fortunate beings include; her “kids” at The Prospect School where she worked for 16 years; her friends and neighbors who looked forward to her delicious baked goods or snuggly hand-made quilts; the numerous bees, birds, and chipmunks in her prolific gardens; her many extended family members, each of which she cared for so genuinely; her big brother Rafe who always had a doting sister and a bowl of Cheerios waiting; her wonderful parents that she loved, cared for and cherished most deeply.

But none were more fortunate and blessed than her beloved husband, Peter, of 53 years; their children: Tami and Ryan; five grandchildren: Joseph, Grace, Kay, Jacob, and Tessa; 6.9 great-grandchildren; and one stolen cat.

She is truly missed by many, but most by her chief cookie-eaters; who know her as Honey, Mom, or Grandma.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Donations in Cheryl’s name can be made to The Prospect School https://www.cfdsny.org/donation-form.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.