Dec. 10, 1963—June 29, 2021

OGDENSBURG — Memorial Service for Cheryl L. Sayer, age 57, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 7, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Pastor David Hart officiating. Mrs. Sayer passed away July 29, 2021.

Surviving is her husband, Colin M. Sayer; sons: Todd (Melissa) Palmer of Ogdensburg, Scott (Amber) Palmer of Theresa; daughter, Rebecca (Angela) Burke of Canton; grandchildren: Finn and Quinn Burke, Claire Palmer (Scott and Amber) and Eliza Palmer (Todd and Melissa); brother, Wayne (Elizabeth) Huffman of Warren, Pennsylvania; sisters: Brenda (Nick) Marci, Karen (Bret) Trufant, and Jennifer (Matt) Cushing of Greenwich, NY; brothers-in-law: Richard Sayer, Jr. (Lisa) of Ketchikan, AK, Barry (Alane) Sayer of Mercersburg, PA; sister-in-law, Kathy (Larry) Johnson of Fultonville, NY; along with several nieces, nephews.

Cheryl was born on December 10, 1963 in Springfield, MA, daughter of Robert and Patricia (Norris) Huffman. She was a graduate of Greenwich Central High School and later married the love her life, Colin Sayer on May 29, 2010.