Jan. 14, 1943- June 27, 2023

GANSEVOORT- Cheryl (Carr) Wood of Gansevoort, NY, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her beloved family on June 27, 2023.

Born on January 14, 1943 in Manhattan, N.Y., and later of Stillwater, N.Y., Cheryl was the eldest daughter of the late William Robert Carr and Anna (Schneider) Carr.

Cheryl was a 1960 graduate of Stillwater High School and in 1966 from Adirondack Community College School of Nursing.

She worked at Glens Falls Hospital for over 40 years while raising her daughters. Having lost her family home in a house fire at a young age, she was a lifelong supporter of the Gansevoort Fire Department, even going so far as to marry a firefighter, Thomas Wood, in 1970.

She was the only female honorary member of the department. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Gansevoort Lodge, the Village Baptist Church of Fort Edward, and the Schuylerville Garden Club.

Other hobbies included any and all types of craft projects and she could and would reuse and recycle almost any item. Many hours were spent doing so at the First Baptist Church Thrift Shoppe in Glens Falls. In recent years she was immensely proud of her work there and with the Saratoga County Office of the Aging and Youth, where she was honored with a New York State Senior Volunteerism Award in 2022.

Cheryl has made an anatomical gift to Albany Medical College.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Thomas Wood; her daughters: Alissa Wood McIntyre of South Glens Falls and Tricia (Todd) Andrews of Comstock; seven grandchildren: Isabel, Emma and Bergen Caprood and Hannah (Michael) O’Hara of Clifton Park, Rebekah (Kristofer Paton), Asher and Serah Andrews; and one cherished great-granddaughter, Andrea Joy O’Hara. She is also survived by her sister, Lorri Carr of Clifton Park.

Memorial Gifts can be made to the Youth Program at Fort Edward Village Baptist Church, PO Box 136, Fort Edward, NY or to the Gansevoort Volunteer Fire Department, Box 172, Gansevoort, NY.

Friends and family may call at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Durkeetown Baptist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m. Please note a detour is in place and go to the eastern end of Durkeetown Road at Route 197.