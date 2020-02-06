Feb. 2, 1961 — Feb. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Cheryl Ann Konis, 59, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.

Born Feb. 2, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Donald Harrington and Linda (Harrington) Schroll.

Cheryl attended Hudson Falls High School.

On Oct. 11, 1997, she married Neal Konis in Albany.

Cheryl worked as a CNA for Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Years ago, she worked for Hallmark and for a short time, Wesley Nursing Home.

She enjoyed camping in Schroon Lake. Cheryl loved children and took care of them all her life, even her siblings, but the center of Cheryl’s life were her grandchildren.