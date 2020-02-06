Feb. 2, 1961 — Feb. 4, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Cheryl Ann Konis, 59, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.
Born Feb. 2, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Donald Harrington and Linda (Harrington) Schroll.
Cheryl attended Hudson Falls High School.
On Oct. 11, 1997, she married Neal Konis in Albany.
Cheryl worked as a CNA for Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Years ago, she worked for Hallmark and for a short time, Wesley Nursing Home.
She enjoyed camping in Schroon Lake. Cheryl loved children and took care of them all her life, even her siblings, but the center of Cheryl’s life were her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Neal Konis of Hudson Falls; her children, Melissa Harvey of Fort Edward, Jasmine Morris (Raymond) of Fort Ann, Paige Konis of Hudson Falls, Jason Konis of Hudson Falls; seven grandchildren, Isabella Underwood, Lilianah Underwood, Logan Dennison, Patricia Morris, Olivia Morris, Raeanne Morris and Raymond Morris; her parents, Linda (Lynton) Schroll of South Glens Falls and Donald Harrington of Taberg; her siblings, Kevin Harrington, Mark Harrington, Donald Harrington, David Harrington and Kristan Stark; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Prayers will be said for Cheryl following the calling hours, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all her friends from Fort Hudson, who helped take care of her when she was ill and they would like to thank the nurses and staff of the CR Wood Cancer Center, especially Kit and Colleen.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net .
