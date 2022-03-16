Oct. 23, 1995—March 10, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Chelsea Rose Hayes, 26, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Born Oct. 23, 1995 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Scott Hayes and the late Alison (Higgins) Hayes.

Chelsea was a professional and passionate server extraordinaire in several restaurants in the Lake George/Bolton Landing and Wappinger Falls area. She attended North Warren Central School and graduated from Queensbury High School Class of 2014.

She went on to attend ACC and Dutchess County Community College completing a degree in exercise science and wellness. Chelsea was focused on fitness and competed in many body building competitions placing in the top three.

She was a true fashionista known for her perfectly applied lipstick whether it was at the gym or social outings. Chelsea had an obsession for music and dance. She had a true love of life and shined her light on everyone’s path she crossed. Her smile could light up any room and her laugh was extremely contagious. Her dogs, Cali and Bailey, will miss her dearly.

Besides her mother she is predeceased by her maternal grandfather Charles Robert Higgins and uncle Billy J. Hayes.

Survivors include her father Scott Hayes; one brother James C. Hayes; maternal grandparents Melody and Michael Gibson; paternal grandfather James C. Hayes; paternal grandmother Josephine Hayes Armstrong; aunt Kelly “Kel Kel” Hayes; aunt Anita (Tim) Needham, uncles: Robert Higgins, Cody Higgins, Chris (Julie) Gibson, Myrton Hayes; cousins: Gabriell (Justin) Viele, Justin Needham, Danielle Needham, Austin Higgins, Isabella Gibson; also many great-aunts, great-uncles; and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.