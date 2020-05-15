Chauncey C. Ward
Chauncey C. Ward

ARIZONA CITY/FORT ANN — Chauncey Charles Ward, 74, passed away on April 29 unexpectedly.

Born August 7, 1945 the son of the late Hiram S. Ward and Mabel P. (Taylor) Ward, he spent his childhood at the farm on Ward Hill.

Chauncey, also known as Chan, graduated from Fort Ann Central School in June of 1963. After high school, he worked at Finch Pruyn until his enlistment in The United States Air Force, where he served honorably. After returning home, he married Bernice Danahy on June 3, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls. It was on the family farm in Fort Ann where he proudly taught his four sons the value of hard work and true generosity. The farm was always a welcoming place for his son’s friends, as well as nieces, nephews and many family friends who all have a story or two to tell about Chan.

After retiring from many years of long days and hard work on the family farm, Chauncey enjoyed his time working at Fort Ann Central School, Great Meadow, and Washington Correctional Facilities. Chan always had a smile on his face to share and despite his rough exterior and gravelly voice, all that knew him knew he had a heart of gold.

Chauncey’s final “retirement” took him to Arizona where the air was dry and his breathing was easier. He treasured rides in his golf cart, family visits, and spending time outside caring for the Arizona wildlife and the fruit trees he was so proud of. His son’s will forever miss his daily weather reports signed, “Love Dad.”

Left behind to cherish his memory are his four sons: Chad Ward of Ballston Spa, Daniel Ward (Allison) of Fort Ann, Stephen Ward of Glens Falls, and Ryan Ward of Philadelphia; his grandchildren Patrick and Alexis Ward of Fort Ann, Jacqueline Ward of Glens Falls, and Brayden Ward of Ballston Spa; his brother Carl Taylor and his wife Gloria, Richard Ward and his wife Judy, sisters-in-law Muriel Taylor, Jojo DeVecchi, Betty Taylor, Sheila Tarantelli, and many nieces and nephews. Chauncey was predeceased by his former wife Bernice; his brothers, Bob, Ronnie, Hiram, and brother-in-law Louie, his sister-in-law Carol, and loving stepmother Irma Ward.

Due to the pandemic, arrangements will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Chauncey C. Ward Scholarship Fund at either the Fort Edward School, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the Fort Ann School, 1 Catherine Street, Fort Ann, NY 12827.

To plant a tree in memory of Chauncey Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

