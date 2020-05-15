Chauncey C. Ward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIZONA CITY/FORT ANN — Chauncey Charles Ward, 74, passed away on April 29 unexpectedly.

Born August 7, 1945 the son of the late Hiram S. Ward and Mabel P. (Taylor) Ward, he spent his childhood at the farm on Ward Hill.

Chauncey, also known as Chan, graduated from Fort Ann Central School in June of 1963. After high school, he worked at Finch Pruyn until his enlistment in The United States Air Force, where he served honorably. After returning home, he married Bernice Danahy on June 3, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls. It was on the family farm in Fort Ann where he proudly taught his four sons the value of hard work and true generosity. The farm was always a welcoming place for his son’s friends, as well as nieces, nephews and many family friends who all have a story or two to tell about Chan.

After retiring from many years of long days and hard work on the family farm, Chauncey enjoyed his time working at Fort Ann Central School, Great Meadow, and Washington Correctional Facilities. Chan always had a smile on his face to share and despite his rough exterior and gravelly voice, all that knew him knew he had a heart of gold.