Oct. 25, 1932—Oct. 27, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Chauncey Allen Huestis, Jr., 89, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, with his family by his side.

Born on October 25, 1932 in Moriah, he was the son of the late Chauncey and Beatrice (Sartwell) Huestis, Sr.

Chauncey attended Hartford School and following his education joined the U.S. Army. Chauncey proudly served his country from 1952 to 1954.

On November 26, 1955, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Havens, at St. Mary’s/St.Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, where they were both communicants. She passed away on March 31, 2000, after 44 years of marriage.

Chauncey’s work career was varied throughout the area. He spent many years at Hercules, later known at Ciba-Geigy, then he worked at his friend’s pest control business and at the Montgomery Ward warehouse. Having lived many years on Burgoyne Ave. across from Lewis grocery store, Chauncey just walked to his job at the store. As a proud veteran, his last employment was serving as house man and janitor at the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574, where he was a lifetime member. For many years, the Legion was his second home.

Chauncey loved being outdoors, whether it was boating, camping or fishing in the Adirondacks. He had a great love of music. Chauncey could be seen smoking his pipe and tapping his foot at the Smokey Green’s Bluegrass Festival and enjoying music and friendship as a member of the New Country Fan Club. Chauncey made many friends when he went square dancing and everyone enjoyed listening to him yodel. He was a fixer of anything. Chauncey could make any electronic device come to life, including TVs and radios. But, his greatest talent was his ability to make instant friends. The center of his life was his family. He loved them dearly and cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, David Huestis, his siblings, Wynetta Hall, George Sartwell, Beatrice Huestis, LeRoy Huestis, Frederick Huestis, Clarence Huestis and Thomas Huestis.

Survivors include his children: Gail (Scott) Whittemore of Hudson Falls and Beth (Tim) Hathaway of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Tiffany Hathaway and Crystal (fiance, Steven Meyers) Hathaway; his great-grandchildren: Jaden Hathaway-Tessier and Connor Hathaway-Meyers; his brother, Almon (Caroline) Huestis of FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574, Color Guard, 72 Pearl Street, Hudson Falls, 12839 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.