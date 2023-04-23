Aug. 7, 1922—April 21, 2023

GLEN FALLS — Charlotte (Smith) Girard, 100, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Aug. 7, 1922 in Rutland, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sophie (Parker) Smith.

Charlotte was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1943. After graduating, she went to work at Clark Brothers Glove Factory where she met her future husband, Patrick A, Girard. They were happily married for 68 years and raised six sons before he passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2016.

She was a devoted and faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls.

Charlotte was a devoted wife, caring mother who took pride in her home and raising their children. She was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. The door to her home was always open and she always had a caring and helping hand for whoever entered.

One of her favorite pastimes was watching sports. She especially enjoyed watching the Yankees, NY Giants and Syracuse basketball.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Pat; her sisters: Martha, Shirley, Doris, Joyce, Norma and Betty; and her brothers: Johnson and George, predeceased her.

Survivors include her six sons: Patrick A. (MaryJane) Girard Jr., of South Glens Falls, David (Lorrie) Girard, of Rotterdam, Anthony (Patty) Girard, of South Glens Falls, Larry (Sandy) Girard, of Glens Falls, Jeffrey (Donna R.) Girard, of Glens Falls, and Paul (Michelle Stearns), of Glens Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Angela (Charles), Regina, Patrick (Katherine), David Jr. (Adele), Nicole (Frank), Bridget (Mike), Kyle (Ashlee), Andrew (Amanda), Adam, Jennifer (Benjamin), Ashley, Shawn, Maggie, Connor, Haylee and Eli; and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Pauline Perrotte; several nieces, nephews and many extending and caring in-laws from the Girard and Smith families.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Pat, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The family would like to thank Karen’s Home Care, especially Karen, Paul, Keana, Kortini, Kelly, Anna and Melissa and also Patty and Lisa with High Peaks Hospice, for all the care and compassion given to Charlotte.

Donations in Charlotte’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

