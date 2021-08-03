Nov. 19, 1925—July 30, 2021

RUTLAND, VT — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Charlotte Gertrude (Hughes) Pettis Burney, 95, on July 30, 2021, at The Meadows in Rutland, VT after a long battle with dementia. She was born November 19, 1925, the daughter of Russell and Gertrude Hughes of Fair Haven, VT.

She resided in Fair Haven, VT and Hampton, NY all her life. She married John Malcolm Pettis on November 20, 1943, and they were married until his death in May 1977. Charlotte married Harrison Burney, Jr. on May 16, 1987, and they were married until his death in October 2006. Charlotte was a member of the Fair Haven United Methodist Church. She loved her family above all else. She loved her precious cat, Bootsie, until Bootsie passed away in 2020. Charlotte enjoyed flowers, plants, Bingo and playing cards.

Charlotte is survived by five children. Two daughters: Patricia Macri of Granville, NY, and Donna Carman (James) of Hudson Falls, NY; and three sons: John Pettis (Paula) of Vergennes, VT, William Pettis of Queensbury, NY, and Robert Pettis (Jon) of Barre, VT; and step-daughter, Fonda Keith (Robert) of Pittsford, VT. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many by marriage; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.