Nov. 19, 1925—July 30, 2021
RUTLAND, VT — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Charlotte Gertrude (Hughes) Pettis Burney, 95, on July 30, 2021, at The Meadows in Rutland, VT after a long battle with dementia. She was born November 19, 1925, the daughter of Russell and Gertrude Hughes of Fair Haven, VT.
She resided in Fair Haven, VT and Hampton, NY all her life. She married John Malcolm Pettis on November 20, 1943, and they were married until his death in May 1977. Charlotte married Harrison Burney, Jr. on May 16, 1987, and they were married until his death in October 2006. Charlotte was a member of the Fair Haven United Methodist Church. She loved her family above all else. She loved her precious cat, Bootsie, until Bootsie passed away in 2020. Charlotte enjoyed flowers, plants, Bingo and playing cards.
Charlotte is survived by five children. Two daughters: Patricia Macri of Granville, NY, and Donna Carman (James) of Hudson Falls, NY; and three sons: John Pettis (Paula) of Vergennes, VT, William Pettis of Queensbury, NY, and Robert Pettis (Jon) of Barre, VT; and step-daughter, Fonda Keith (Robert) of Pittsford, VT. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many by marriage; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, her three brothers, Russell Hughes, Jr., Vernon Gareth Hughes, and Charles Lloyd Hughes, her granddaughter, Elise Ann Stark, and two great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, VT, with the funeral service on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10 AM at the Fair Haven United Methodist Church. Graveside committal service and burial will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Williston, VT 05495 https://www.alz.org/vermont.
