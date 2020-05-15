Charlotte Evelyn Lapoint Campagnone

Nov. 30, 1928 — May 5, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of Gods greatest blessings. Charlotte “Shirley” Campagnone, our sweet and beautiful angel went home to God on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Charlotte resided at Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown, Connecticut for the past 4 and a half years, the first 2 years with her beloved husband, Paul.
As a young, single girl Charlotte worked behind the lunch counter of Woolworths where she met her husband, Paul. After they married in 1948 Charlotte was a devoted stay at home mom who raised four children. After her children were grown when she returned to work, she often talked about how much she loved meeting new people. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital and Pearl Vision Center. Charlotte was never short of conversation and love for everyone. She was a beautiful and sophisticated lady whose signature skirts were a constant. She loved to have fun and sing and dance anywhere, anytime and translated her love of music to her children. She also enjoyed antiques, old barns, going out to dinner and the local history of Glens Falls and the Adirondack’s. She could often be found sitting on her breezeway, visiting with friends and family, enjoying her wild flowers (we lovingly called weeds) and listening to the birds sing. Her home was always filled with family, love, laughter and the best smelling spaghetti sauce ever. Charlotte adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and always had a way of making everyone feel loved and special.
Born November 30, 1928, Charlotte was the daughter of Emily and Clarence LaPoint of Glens Falls. Charlotte is predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Paulino Joseph Campagnone who passed away in October of 2017. Charlotte was also pre-deceased by her siblings and one son-in-law; Eleanor Tefft-Williams, Genevive and Guy Fiore, Richard (Linda) LaPoint and Kenny LaPoint and most recently her son in law, Thomas Deyette, husband of her daughter Paula.
Left mourning her loss are Charlotte’s four children: Albert (Donna) Campagnone from Essex Junction, Vermont; Paula Griffith-Deyette from Huntington Beach California; Daniel (Sue) Campagnone from Gansevoort and Michelle (Bill) Donahue from Portland, Connecticut. Her Grandchildren are: Kristina Lemay, Renée (Chris) Peyton, Dr. Matthew (Monika) Griffith, Katie (Andrew) Dion, Connor, Emily and Erin Donahue. Her Great Grandchildren are: Lucy and Mae Croto, Emma, Adam and Charlotte MorningStar Peyton, Dylan and Hudson Griffith, and Kendra and Mikayla Dion. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and other extended family. We will forever remember her bright, vibrant spirit and she will be deeply missed by all.
We would like to thank the staff at Middlesex Health Care Center for the compassionate care and friendship they gave to Charlotte.
A ceremony and burial next to her husband Paul at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, will take place at a later date to be determined.
Donations may be made in Charlotte’s memory to: Dementia Society of America—PO Box 600—Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org, Dementia Society is a 501© (3) nonprofit organization.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.