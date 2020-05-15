Charlotte Evelyn Lapoint Campagnone

As a young, single girl Charlotte worked behind the lunch counter of Woolworths where she met her husband, Paul. After they married in 1948 Charlotte was a devoted stay at home mom who raised four children. After her children were grown when she returned to work, she often talked about how much she loved meeting new people. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital and Pearl Vision Center. Charlotte was never short of conversation and love for everyone. She was a beautiful and sophisticated lady whose signature skirts were a constant. She loved to have fun and sing and dance anywhere, anytime and translated her love of music to her children. She also enjoyed antiques, old barns, going out to dinner and the local history of Glens Falls and the Adirondack’s. She could often be found sitting on her breezeway, visiting with friends and family, enjoying her wild flowers (we lovingly called weeds) and listening to the birds sing. Her home was always filled with family, love, laughter and the best smelling spaghetti sauce ever. Charlotte adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and always had a way of making everyone feel loved and special.