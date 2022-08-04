March 19, 1931—Aug 2, 2022

WHITEHALL — Charlotte E. (Patrick) Valastro, 91, passed away on Aug. 2, 2022 at Slate Valley Center in Granville, NY, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 19, 1931 in Cohoes, NY, to Chauncy and Charlotte Patrick. Charlotte was employed at Bard and retired in 1994. She was a beautiful seamstress, who also loved to bake, cook and read. She loved to host spaghetti dinners for her extended Italian family and loved her family and friends unconditionally. Anyone who knew Charlotte instantly loved her for her beautiful smile, silly giggles and sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Charlotte is survived by her children: Richard Valastro (Machiko), Donna Fraley (Daniel), Cynthia Terry (Mark); her grandchildren: Lana VanDoren (Jaime), Tina Pio (Mike), Jeanette Taylor (Mark), Brian Gosselin (Barbara), Jenny Anderson (Brad), Jesse Rehm (Megan), Jeremy Terry (Shannon), Jason Terry (Leah), Valerie Terry (Zachary), Katie Chapman (Andrew); 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Slate Valley Center for all of the care and compassion while she was a resident.

In honor of Charlotte’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Arthritis Foundation or the American Heart Association in Charlotte’s name.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home in Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.