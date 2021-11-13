Charlotte D. (Brown) Lewis

March 19, 1939 - Nov. 10, 2021

BRANT LAKE — Charlotte D. (Brown) Lewis, 82, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with her family by her side.

Born on March 19, 1939 in Brant Lake, NY, she was the daughter of the late Flora (Vaughn) and Wilbert "Brownie" Brown.

Charlotte graduated from Catholic High School in Troy in 1957.

Charlotte worked many years and met many friends throughout her years in the service industry. She loved her flower gardens and anything to do with being able to decorate. She enjoyed her online slots and jigsaw puzzles while at home with her favorite pug, Gracie. She deeply loved being a great-great grandmother to Delilah and Gracelyn Monroe.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Edward T. Lewis, her son, Shawn Lewis, her son-in-law, Robert Monroe, Sr.; her grandson, PFC Jeremiah Monroe; her brothers: James Brown, William Brown, Gerald (Fudd) Duell; and her sisters: Geneva Mudgette and Luella Schlierer.

Survivors include her daughters: Dolores (Peanut) Monroe of Brant Lake, NY, Dawn Nelson (Steve) of Oklahoma City, OK, Tess Strickland (Jeff) of Vancouver, WA, and Michelle Harrington (Tom) of Freehold, NY; her sons: Scott Lewis (Tracy) of SC, and Chad Lewis (Jennifer) of UT; her sister Rowena McKinstry of Schroon Lake, NY; her brother Randy Duell (Jan) of Chestertown, NY; and her grandson Robert Monroe, Jr. (Stephanie) of North Creek, NY; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

We also thank her niece Barbara Taylor for many years of assistance and love for Charlotte.

Friends may call from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Brant Lake Cemetery, State Rte. 8, Brant Lake, NY.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Nine Line Foundation, 450 Fort Argyle Road, Savannah, GA 31419 in memory of PFC Jeremiah Monroe.