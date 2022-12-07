SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Charlotte Ann Lewis, 82, passed away Sunday Nov. 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime member of the South Glens Falls community.

She graduated from South Glens Falls High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Arthur James Lewis who went to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2006. Side by side they built a life and legacy.

As a couple, they owned Lewis Trucking and were partners in the Buckhorn Lodge in Indian Lake. Charlotte was happiest when serving others. Her time at the lodge was spent caring for and feeding 25-40 hungry hunters after their long days in the woods.

Charlotte worked at AT&T, the Moreau Community Center, drove school bus for South Glens Falls School District, and before retiring was a one-on-one aid for elementary aged school students in South Glens Falls.

In her free time, she enjoyed camping, traveling to Alaska, Wyoming, Florida, and NYS salmon fishing on her boat “Princess Lottie.”

In her golden years, she loved being her great-grandchildren’s playmate and watching the Wheel of Fortune with her two beloved cats, Arthur and Olivia while they shared her pepperoni and crackers.

Everyone who’s life was touched by Charlotte will forever remember her fondly as a giving, loving, welcoming woman who loved the Lord. A perfect prank or a “Boo” from behind a door on all her kiddos and to have a good time.

The pride she held for her family was immense, those left to cherish her memory include, her daughter, Karen Mildred and son-in-law, Jugger was forever present. Charlotte, known to her grandchildren as Gogg, or Grammy lavished her love on each in so many ways. Camping adventures in the Adirondacks, cannon balls off the diving board for four generations, to going along in playing pranks, playing cards, school duties, and all kinds of pretend with her Adaline Charlotte, Grammy’s bestie was her angel baby. Along with their sleepovers and trips to the dollar store set the stage for her being the most fun great-gram ever.

Lucy Claire, who named Grammy “Lottie” loved her special “Lottie cookies” (Chips-A-Hoy) and singing silly songs together while wearing their unicorn headbands. Grammy called Lucy her little spit fire.

The blessing of Grammy being here loving on William John and Waylon Jonah was truly a gift from God, oh how she loved those baby boys. The girls will have many fun memories to share with the boys as they grow older.

Her role as a great-grandmother was certainly not about aprons and cooking, she was all the fun stuff wrapped in a tiny package.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Karen Mildred Lewis LaPoint, and her husband Jugger; grandchildren: Alexandra Nicole, and her fiance Jake Osgood; and their three children: Adaline Charlotte, Lucy Claire and William John; Hilary Corinne; and her son, Waylon Jonah; Mason Arthur and his fiance, Abbie Johnson; her lifelong friend, Marcia Smith; sisters: Betty Anderson, Lynn Brennan, and Gale Desorbe.

Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, Russel and Martina (Tracy) Shaw of South Glens Falls; her in-laws, William “Willie” Lewis, and Mildred (Clarke) Lewis of Fort Edward; her sister, Kay Getchel; brother-in-law, William “Bill” Lewis and his wife Carol Lewis of Greensborough, NC; her dear nephew, Russell “Rutt” DeSorbe of South Glens Falls; her brothers-in-law: George Baker, Peter Brennan, and Chuck Anderson.

At Charlotte’s request there will be no calling hours.

A memorial Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803 with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

I could go on and on with individual names, but to my beloved family and friends; go hug each other, talk with each other, keep in touch with each other, please don’t let anger, greed, and excuses like “been too busy” “I forgot to call you” put a lapse in seeing in knowing the family is complete and that we are available to each other in good times as well as critical times” with my love to all, Charlotte.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Charlotte’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.