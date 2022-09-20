April 17, 1984—Sep. 18, 2022

GREENWICH — Charlie Edward “Bub” Spear Jr., 38, a resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Bennington, VT, on April 17, 1984, to Charles E. Sr. and Ann Marie (Broadhead) Spear.

Bub loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and bonfires with friends brought him happiness. He grew up on the family pig farm and enjoyed working with the animals and land. Bub was a jolly guy, who always made others laugh, especially when he attempted to play his guitar. Music embodied his free spirit, and he often wrote down his thoughts and expressions on paper.

He would help anybody who needed help, even if he didn’t have anything to give. He was a 2002 graduate of Greenwich Central School. Bub loved his two dogs Sam and BO BO and he was loved by his family, who will miss him dearly.

He was predeceased by his best friends Alan and Nathan Bell and Shawn Wells, whom he is now at peace with.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Jamie (Leon) Thorton of Greenwich, and Michelle (Josh Lee) Spear of Greenwich; his beloved nieces Ella and Nevaeh and nephew Ethan; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834. Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

A celebration of Bub’s life for family and friends will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the family farm, 152 Cambridge-Battenville Rd., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Donations in his memory may be made to your local ASPCA, Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection or Shelters of Saratoga, 14 Walworth St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.